ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers takeout week! The campaign started by the Virginia tourism office runs from March 30 through April 5.

With the closure of restaurant dining rooms, many Virginia restaurants have switched to takeout and delivery allowing you to enjoy your favorites while also following Governor Northam’s mandates.

You can support local restaurants by ordering takeout, delivery, or curbside pickup. Consider ordering wine or beer too since those can also be delivered right now.

Virginia Tourism is also selling limited edition “Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers” t-shirts, with a portion of the proceeds donated to local relief efforts for food service workers in crisis. You can buy the shirt here.