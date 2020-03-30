Virginia’s ‘Takeout Week’ supports local restaurants during pandemic

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – In an effort to help restaurants through the coronavirus-prompted closures, the state’s travel association is trying to shine a light on the industry this week.

This week has been designated as Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers ‘Takeout Week’ across the state.

People are encouraged to get takeout from a restaurant at least three times.

By order of Governor Northam, restaurants can only offer takeout, curbside pickup or delivery in order to prevent large numbers of people gathering together to eat at restaurants.

Teressa Walsh, who owns Walsh’s Chicken in Martinsville with her husband, said on Monday that business had started to slow down a little, so any help is greatly appreciated.

“This is the end of the month, which usually is slower. I’m guessing all of the influx at the local grocery stores, they have to eat that food they just bought, so we’re hoping that some people will get tired of their own cooking and come on in,” Walsh said.

The restaurant is now offering curbside service and Walsh and her husband have looked into opening up a drive-thru as well.