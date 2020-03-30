WATCH: Bedford County leaders announcing new coronavirus aid initiative

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Leaders in Bedford County are announcing the start of a new coronavirus aid initiative for county residents citizens.

Representatives of multiple Bedford County Departments have quickly developed a system geared to meet the evolving needs of the community. This new aid will focus on COVID-19 situations that may impact diverse segments of the community due to social distancing, isolation, unemployment, and any other unforeseen events yet to come due to the pandemic.

This collaboration is representative of the local government and public safety community. County Administrator Robert Hiss, Sheriff Mike Miller, Chief Todd Foreman and Chief Jack Jones will be on hand to announce and detail the intent and capacity of this effort.

This new initiative will be for all Bedford County citizens and will also have a special concentrated effort for citizens age 60 or older.