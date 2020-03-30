What’s News Today: road work, science education

ROANOKE, Va. – Vinton Veterinary Hospital holds is helping educate school children. Today, it will hold "Ask the Vet" on Facebook. Children will be able to ask questions. The event starts at noon on the Vinton Veterinary Hospital Facebook page.

Ramp closures could impact your travels on Interstate 64 in Covington. The on and off ramps at eastbound at exit 14 will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Part of South Durant Road will also be closed from time to time. A detour will be in place.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute today and tomorrow. Crews will be paving Holcomb Path Road from Richmond Highway to the city limits. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company will operate on a modified service starting today. The change will only impact weekday routes. Weekends are unaffected. The transit system announced last week that it is waving fees to help promote social distancing. We have a link to the changes on wsls dot com.