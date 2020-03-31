Charging hoverboard sparks fire at Danville apartment complex

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities say a hoverboard that was charging sparked a fire at a Danville apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to the Danville Fire Department, crews responded to the fire at 628 Edmonds Street at the Cardinal Village Apartments around 5:20 a.m., with smoke coming out of the back of the building.

Crews were told that everyone made it out safely, and they were able to extinguish the fire on the second floor.

There is smoke and water damage to the apartment where the fire was, and there was minor smoke and water damage to an adjacent apartment, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Officials say the Housing Authority is helping anyone displaced by the fire.

Authorities say there were no injuries.