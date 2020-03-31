51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

51ºF

Local News

Franklin County asks interim-superintendent to stay on until December

Roanoke not suspending superintendent search

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Franklin County, Education
Michigan families, educators anxious for answers on the fate of this school year
Michigan families, educators anxious for answers on the fate of this school year

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – There are changes to local superintendent searches due to the coronavirus.

As we’ve reported, Franklin County suspended its search, asking Dr. Mark Church to stay on until December.

Roanoke city is also looking for a new superintendent but says right now they’re not putting the search on hold.

On April 20, the consultants will provide profiles and video interviews of qualified candidates.

The search committee is asking for guidance on how to continue with this step and then determine the best path forward.

The school board wanted someone hired by June 1.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: