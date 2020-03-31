Franklin County asks interim-superintendent to stay on until December

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – There are changes to local superintendent searches due to the coronavirus.

As we’ve reported, Franklin County suspended its search, asking Dr. Mark Church to stay on until December.

Roanoke city is also looking for a new superintendent but says right now they’re not putting the search on hold.

On April 20, the consultants will provide profiles and video interviews of qualified candidates.

The search committee is asking for guidance on how to continue with this step and then determine the best path forward.

The school board wanted someone hired by June 1.