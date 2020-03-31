Roanoke teachers let students know they miss them

ROANOKE, Va. – While students are away, some local teachers want them to know that they’re still thinking about them.

Roanoke city teachers at Lucy Addison Middle School posted a slideshow to Facebook this week, saying they want to let their students know that they care about them.

Some posed, and others held signs.

They say they really miss their kids and hope they’re all doing well while at home.

Per Gov. Ralph Northam’s order, Virginia schools are closed for the rest of the school year due to coronavirus concerns.