Team USA softball game in Salem canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SALEM, Va. – The USA Softball Women’s National Team will no longer be making its sold-out stop in Salem.

USA Softball announced on Tuesday the cancellation of all scheduled stops on the “Stand Beside Her” tour, including the one scheduled in Salem for June 25 at Kiwanis Park.

The tour, which is presented by MLB, was canceled due to concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

All tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded to the card with which they were purchased. Any tickets purchased through the Salem Civic Center Box Office will be refunded to customers once the Salem Civic Center reopens to the public.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are now scheduled for July 23-August 8, 2021.