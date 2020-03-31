LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser announced Tuesday evening that a Lynchburg firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The man, who is in his 30s, had not been at work since early last week and has had no contact with patients, according to Wormser.

He is currently at home with his family in quarantine.

Wormser said that while he was exhibiting symptoms before his test, he was not exhibiting symptoms while at work.

Eight firefighters who had interaction with him are in self-quarantine.

Station 1 is now undergoing deep cleaning and Wormser said it’s scheduled to reopen later this week.

The city is bringing in other firefighters to help with staffing at Station 1.