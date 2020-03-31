44ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

44ºF

Local News

Lynchburg firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus

The firefighter is a man in his 30s

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg
Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser making the announcement on March 31, 2020 that a Lynchburg firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus
Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser making the announcement on March 31, 2020 that a Lynchburg firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus (WSLS 10)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser announced Tuesday evening that a Lynchburg firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The man, who is in his 30s, had not been at work since early last week and has had no contact with patients, according to Wormser.

He is currently at home with his family in quarantine.

Wormser said that while he was exhibiting symptoms before his test, he was not exhibiting symptoms while at work.

Eight firefighters who had interaction with him are in self-quarantine.

Station 1 is now undergoing deep cleaning and Wormser said it’s scheduled to reopen later this week.

The city is bringing in other firefighters to help with staffing at Station 1.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: