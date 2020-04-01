All US-221 lanes closed in Bedford County due to tractor-trailer accident

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer accident has closed all lanes of US-221 in Bedford County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say that the crash happened near Centerville Road and Timber Ridge Road.

Drivers are told that they should expect delays.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Rt. 671, then onto Rt. 122 and back onto Rt. 221.

Northbound traffic is being diverted Route 122, onto Rt. 671 and then back onto Rt. 221.