Kroger giving ‘hero bonus’ to frontline employees

ROANOKE, Va. – Kroger announced Wednesday that it will be giving employees an extra $2 per hour for the next few weeks.

All hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and pharmacy associates will receive what Kroger is calling a hero bonus.

This will be applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18.

Workers will receive the money weekly to ensure they have access to additional cash.

The announcement is in addition to Kroger’s previous commitment to give full-time frontline assoicates a $300 bonus and a $150 bonus to part-time associates.

“We’re inspired by our associates who have been on the frontlines, working tirelessly to ensure our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials during this time,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our associates truly are heroes, and the Hero Bonus is a way to thank not only existing associates, but the 500 who have joined the Kroger Mid-Atlantic team in the past two weeks.”