Pittsylvania Pet Center receives massive donation

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Last week, the Pittsylvania Pet Center opened it’s drive-through pet pantry.

In just that three hours on March 26, staff distributed more than 600 pounds of food.

After that, the non-profit GreaterGood.org reached out to the center to see how it could help stock the pet pantry.

On Wednesday, GreaterGood.org delivered 26 pallets of pet supplies, not just for the center, but to also be distributed to other shelters and rescue agencies within the region.

“GreaterGood.org has been a great friend to Pittsylvania County and we can’t thank them enough for their support,” James McLaughlin, the center’s director added. “These supplies will help our citizens, their pets and numerous organizations throughout our region. We are all in this together and the Pet Center is honored to do its part.”

While the center is currently closed to the public, the pet pantry will be open every Thursday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. until further notice and is open to all Pittsylvania County and Danville residents.

Any regional shelters or rescue agencies needing pet supplies can contact the Pet Center, located at 11880 U.S. Highway 29 in Chatham, at 434-432-1989 or email james.mclaughlin@pittgov.org.

Any local senior citizens in need of pet food but unable to venture out can also contact the Pet Center via phone or email to make arrangements for food to be delivered.