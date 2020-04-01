Police arrest man after Crab Du Jour burglary

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested the man it believes is responsible for a burglary at a Lynchburg restaurant last month.

On Thursday, March 19, at 2:25 p.m., officers responded to Crab Du Jour on Wards Road for a reported burglary.

Security cameras showed a man breaking the front doors to the business and leaving with several items. He then returned several hours later and took additional items, according to the police department.

Officers reviewing the video identified the suspect as 59-year-old Michael Anthony Rowe.

The next day, police arrested the Lynchburg man and charged him with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.

This is an ongoing investigation.