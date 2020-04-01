Roanoke’s Ronald McDonald House needs donations during COVID-19 outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – Local nonprofits in Roanoke are hurting because of the coronavirus closures. Now, they’re asking the community to help.

The Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke can’t take in any new families and has suspended its volunteer programs because of COVID-19.

It has also had to close common areas and the kitchen so families who’ve been staying there can maintain social distancing.

The nonprofit received a donated of microwaves for each family’s room and the house has been able to buy microwave meals for families. However, employees are having a harder time finding the money to keep providing food to the families they serve.

Local nonprofits across Southwest Virginia have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus and need the community's support. (WSLS)

“It’s very difficult for us. It’s wearing on everyone,” said Anna Semonco, the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia, "Just like everyone out there, we’re just going to do the best we can and look forward to brighter days.”

The charity is accepting donations of new, individually packaged goods or food products.

It also desperately needs monetary donations to pay for hot meals and grab-and-go snacks.

You can find out how to help the Ronald McDonald House by clicking here.