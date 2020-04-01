Rosie’s Gaming Emporium feeding ‘community heroes’ for free

VINTON, Va. – Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is giving back by serving up free food to community heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Roanoke firefighters received the first order of the day on Wednesday.

The second went to employees at the Kroger just across the street in Vinton.

This is a month-long effort by all four Rosie’s locations across the state and Colonial Downs to feed community heroes in their areas.

Roanoke firefighters wasted no time picking up their meals from Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.

They were there as soon as the meals were ready.

“He looked like he was smiling from ear to ear,” said Rosie’s General Manager Ernie Dellaverson of the firefighter who picked up the meals.

Dellaverson said first responders, doctors and nurses and even grocery store workers in Roanoke County, as well as the cities of Roanoke and Salem are welcome to a meal.

An employee at the Vinton Kroger loads the free meals from Rosie's into a shopping cart. (WSLS)

“We have pizza and salad. Everyone loves pizza. It’s comforting, it’s warm, it’s cheesy. We do a good pizza here," he said. "If they’re happy, we’re happy. We’re going to do what we can do during this time as long as we can do it.”

There is no limit to how many meals you can order, but you have to order at least 10 at a time and order at least a day in advance.