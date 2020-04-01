What’s News Today: Road work, recycling changes

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds its Wednesdays@One webinar series. Senator Tim Kaine is expected to join the President of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Health Director for the Virginia Department of Health. The webinar begins at 1 p.m. Where they will talk about COVID-19 and available resources.

Milling and paving operations could impact travel today in Lynchburg. Crews will work on Poston Street from Richmond Highway to the city limits from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There’s a recycling change you need to know about in Wythe County. Starting today, only Number 1 and 2 plastics will be accepted for recycling. The others will not. Examples of things that are accepted typically include water and soda bottles, milk and juice containers and laundry detergent containers.