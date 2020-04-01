Woman survives coronavirus, posts takeaways for others

ATLANTA, Ga. – As we continue to follow the increase in coronavirus cases, we also think it’s important to share some positive and highlight someone who has made a full recovery from the virus.

We caught up with Jennifer Koncul who is now well and has taken to social media to get the attention of others.

When we talked with her on Wednesday, she was officially one week healed from coronavirus.

She recently took to Facebook to give her perspective and a few takeaways as a survivor of the disease.

Hi friends and fam! As some of you know, I found out that I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17th. It was unlike... Posted by Jennifer Koncul on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

“I was one of the first waves in Atlanta of people to have coronavirus,” Koncul said.

Koncul said she started to not feel well back on March 11.

“I felt more tired than usual. It was only about 7 p.m. and I just remember feeling this great sense of fatigue and I had had a headache all day, but it wasn't anything that felt alarming,” said Koncul.

In fact, Koncul said her temperature only spiked to 100.5.

She hadn't traveled and didn't know anyone else who had the virus, so a positive test was a shock to her and her doctor.

“When my doctor called and said my test result was positive, I immediately started crying. I don't think out of fear necessarily that I would get really, really ill. I think it was just emotionally I was overwhelmed at the idea that I would have to isolate and be completely alone while I was sick,” said Koncul.

She went on to say the mental challenge became more difficult than the physical one, having to come to terms with the fact that you're not good for other people.

“In my Facebook post I reference Luke 17 in the Bible when Jesus interacts with the lepers and that's truly how you feel, you know, you feel like a leper, because you have to remain far away from everyone.”

She’s made a full recovery today, even finding silver lining in the fact that her doctor says she’s now immune to the virus and can help others who are sick.