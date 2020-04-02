Another Lynchburg fire station closed as firefighters tested for the coronavirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two Lynchburg firefighters are currently being tested for the coronavirus after coming in contact with a patient that would later test positive for it.

Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser announced Thursday that the two began exhibiting symptoms and are currently in quarantine awaiting results from the tests.

As a precaution, the 15 firefighters who worked with them are now also under self-quarantine but are not exhibiting symptoms.

All of these firefighters were stationed at Fire Station 3 on Fort Avenue.

Fire Station 3 will close while it undergoes a deep cleaning.

Wormser said that off-duty firefighters have been called in and are covering for firefighters who are now quarantined.

“We wish our staff the very best. Our firefighters are incredibly resilient. We hope we are just erring on the side of caution, and the tests come back negative but either way, their health and safety and the health and safety of the community we serve are our first priority,” said Wormser.