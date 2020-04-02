Danville man wanted after police say he shot at girlfriend

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a Danville man they say shot at his girlfriend.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the area of North Avenue and Claiborne Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they found the victim, who was unhurt, nearby.

Police say evidence suggests that Marcus Holmes, 39, shot at the victim and ran away.

Detectives charged Holes with the possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted malicious wounding and the reckless handling of a firearm.

Anyone with information on this incident or Holmes’ location should call police at 434-793-0000.