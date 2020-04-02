Helping local health care workers, group launches ‘Mask-her-aid’ project

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Coming to health care workers’ rescue.

Lynchburg’s Junior League chapter has launched a new project called “Mask-Her-Aid.”

The women have joined several organizations in our area, sewing masks for the elderly at nursing homes, as well as doctors and nurses.

League members said they have handed out kits to their growing 40 volunteers.

In just a few weeks, they’ve already distributed more than 300 masks.

“When we run out of elastic, we jump in with some bias tape which is basically just a fabric strap. It does add a little extra step for our sewers, (it) takes a little more time, but there is a little bit of a shortage of the elastics,” Tracey Langseth, member, said.

Langseth said local water companies have also stepped in to provide filters to go inside the masks.