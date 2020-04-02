Roanoke County schools scaling back food delivery program

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – With schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Roanoke County has been delivering meals to all of its students by bus — but that will soon change.

The school district will eventually switch to a hybrid program, with some families picking meals up and other meals being delivered, according to Chuck Lionberger, community relations specialist with Roanoke County Public Schools.

The changes will start next week. According to Lionberger, food will not be delivered next week because it is technically spring break. After spring break, deliveries will be scaled down due to social distancing concerns.

According to Lionberger, there are increased worries that staff members could contract COVID-19 if they get too close to others. He cited Gov. Northam’s prediction that the outbreak could peak in late April or early May as a main factor for the change.

Lionberger said there will be eight pickup sites throughout the county once the hybrid program has been put in place, but those have not been released yet.

Families picking up meals from one of the pickup sites will not have to leave their car in order to maintain an appropriate distance.