Senator Tim Kaine joins webinar with Lynchburg businesses

LYNCHBURG, Va – State legislators are still finding ways to help local businesses stay alive in the midst of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Lynchburg Business Alliance held its weekly webinar to get the latest information on COVID-19 from health experts.

Senator Tim Kaine also joined the call to talk about the recently passed stimulus bill.

Kaine says there are parts of the bill that will offer loan forgiveness grants to small business owners.

“Putting these three bills together, basically three bills in three weeks with speed—there’s going to be some pieces of it we didn’t get right. I mean, I’m just going to acknowledge it right now,” Kaine said.

To watch the whole webinar click here.