Sovah Health provides coronavirus response update

DANVILLE, Va. – Working to accommodate an ever-changing new normal. That’s how the Sovah Health CEO describes the hospital’s fight against COVID-19.

In a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon, he said between the hospital’s clinics and two campuses, dozens of people have been tested for the coronavirus.

The clinic in Brosville is now open just for testing, but you have to have a referral from a doctor to get tested there.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were eight positive cases in the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District, and as 10 News has reported, a Pittsylvania County man has died.

“We have ventilators to be able to meet our current need, but we also have access to more ventilators if we need them. (The hospital’s parent company), as I said earlier, is a national health system. We have regular phone calls with that national health system and are pooling resources regionally as necessary," said Larson.

Danville-Pittsylvania Health District Director Dr. Scott Spillman said work is underway to get a drive-through coronavirus test site open similar to what is expected to open at Martinsville Speedway next week.

“We’re trying to get the appropriate collaboration with a number of community partners and resources," Spillman explained.

The goal, he said, is to eventually have a site in each locality in the health district.