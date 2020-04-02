What’s News Today: social distancing, Dolly reads

ROANOKE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department could be coming to your neighborhood today. Officers will practice social distancing while walking and cycling through the city. If you see them, you're encouraged to say hello or give them a wave from inside your home or on your front porch. They'll be going through the Academy Place neighborhood starting at 10 a.m.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg. Crews will install fiber optic lines on Graves Mill and Lillian Roads between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Delays are possible.

The Virginia Board of Education will hold a meeting electronically today. It will discuss the governor’s state of emergency and other items that, if not acted on, could result in “irrevocable public harm.”

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about its proposed budget and tax rates. The meeting will be held virtually. You can submit comments online, by mail or phone. The hearing will be broadcast on YouTube tonight at 6 p.m.

Join Dolly Parton for ‘Goodnight with Dolly.’ She will read select children’s books from her Imagination Library Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. for the next 10 weeks. You can find those on YouTube and other social platforms.