Health department: COVID-19 now considered ‘widespread’ in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The new coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading in communities across Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

VDH is now reporting “widespread community transmission” of COVID-19 across the state.

The department reminds Virginians of their power to stop the spread, including doing things like practicing social distancing, frequent and thorough hand-washing, disinfecting commonly-touched surfaces, and staying home as much as possible.

There is growing evidence that people can spread COVID-19 even if they never develop symptoms or before their symptoms start, according to VDH. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes that people are most contagious when they have symptoms.

