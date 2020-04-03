Pulaski County confirms first case of COVID-19

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man in his 50s is Pulaski County’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH)’s New River Health District.

Officials say the man likely became infected through recent travel. He is self-isolating and has had “limited exposure” to the general public, according to the VDH.

“We were fortunate to have gone this long without a confirmed case within the County, and we expected at some point we were going to have some of our very own contending with the virus,” said Jonathan Sweet, County Administrator, in a statement.

The health department reminds citizens in Pulaski County to limit potential exposure by practicing social distancing, hand hygiene and proper cough etiquette. For more on how to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.