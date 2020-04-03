Roanoke County dance studio takes class online in face of COVID-19 shutdown

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke County dance studio is finding innovative ways to stay connected with its students during the Governor’s stay at home order.

Lynn Hungate has danced her entire life and while the plie hasn’t changed, the way she’s teaching dance sure has.

“We are used to a room full of kids which we love and we miss them and that’s why we’re doing this," Hungate said.

With a little lights, camera, action and some Hollywood magic, the Ardell Stone School of dance studio is live from its Roanoke County studio, keeping students at home.

“Each of the teachers we have a mic on that will attach to our dance top so we have clear audio,” Hungate said.

Teachers adjust the lessons so students can follow along. Hungate’s mom started the school 54 years ago, and the COVID-19 shutdown isn’t going to stop it.

“If we can provide a little piece of normal in all this craziness that we’re all living through right now, that’s what we want to do,” Hungate said.

Her husband is a professional photographer, and let’s just call this an impressive honey do list. The broadcast is streamed live on YouTube. Students like Claire Webb, who normally dances three times a week, don’t miss a beat.

“Being able to do this has definitely been able to help keep me connected with the people I see every week anyways and be able to keep my routine somewhat normal," Webb said.

And for families going Corona-stir crazy, it’s major relief. Pets are joining in, the Heletz family even makes it a family affair.

“It’s wonderful, it’s actually probably the one activity left that we are able to continue with,” Rachel Heletz said about her two daughters.

Of course, keeping class going keeps the business afloat when others aren’t as lucky. But Hungate said she’s not doing it for the money.

“The biggest reward is getting the pictures back that the parents send of their kids and saying they miss it, but they’re working hard and they can’t wait to get back,” Hungate said.