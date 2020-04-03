64ºF

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam to give April 3 coronavirus update

Governor expected to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before the governor begins speaking

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Gov. Ralph Northam during April 1, 2020 news conference.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on Friday afternoon during his tri-weekly update.

On Monday, the governor issued a stay-at-home order during his news conference.

There are currently 2,012 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia. Across the state, 46 people have died.

