WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam to give April 3 coronavirus update
Governor expected to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before the governor begins speaking
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on Friday afternoon during his tri-weekly update.
On Monday, the governor issued a stay-at-home order during his news conference.
There are currently 2,012 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia. Across the state, 46 people have died.
