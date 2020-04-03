You could be stuck as a peanut: Adding fun filters to your online meetings

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of us are using online video platforms to host meetings, but there are some unintended consequences.

Like one manager that was turned into a peanut.

Sarah Baker was holding a meeting on Teams and wanted to do something fun for her Roanoke Valley coworkers. Someone told her about a filter program that could add fun filters to your image, like on Instagram and Facebook.

“I thought it would be fun to jazz up a meeting with a cute filter — maybe rosy cheeks or long eyelashes? But the first meeting we held it got stuck on the peanut and I couldn’t get it off. I had to deliver my message as a peanut,” said Baker.

She had to do the whole meeting as a peanut and says she’s heard of other managers having the same issue.

“It was with 3 employees, and they all found it super funny. They said it was just the comedic relief they needed,” said Baker.