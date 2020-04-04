‘A way for us to see our kiddos’: Radford teachers organize parade to reunite with students

RADFORD, Va. – Coronavirus concerns may have shut down Radford City Schools for the year, but teachers at McHarg Elementary School found an unconventional way to see their students again: a parade.

“We went for spring break thinking that we would all get to come back, and we didn’t get to say our goodbyes or anything," said teacher Jessica McMurray. "This was just a way for us to see our kiddos.”

With a police officer leading the way, teachers drove through Radford’s neighborhoods with motivational signs adorning their cars. They waved and honked to the groups of students that spaced the streets and waited to see a familiar face again.

“My daughter has been in tears because she misses her friends and misses her teachers,” said Deonte Bowman, whose daughter is a kindergartner at McHarg Elementary School. “It was kind of confusing for her, so it was great for her to get out and see her teachers. Even though it was through a car, it was great.”

Teacher Susan DeHart may have been the most excited to see her students again. DeHart is retiring after 37 years at McHarg Elementary School, and hoped this parade would provide some closure for herself and her students.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to see the children again," DeHart said. “I just miss them terribly. It’s not a way to end your career.”