Entire Montgomery County social services staff quarantined
Staff quarantined until April 10
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The entire staff of of the Montgomery County Department of Social Services is under quarantine because a member of the department tested positive for the virus.
All 68 staff members are self-quarantining until April 10.
According to the county, they will work remotely to continue to provide child and adult protective services and foster care services.
