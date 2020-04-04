61ºF

Entire Montgomery County social services staff quarantined

Staff quarantined until April 10

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Tags: Montgomery County, Department of Social Services, Quarantine, Coronavirus
The Montgomery County Department of Social Services.
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The entire staff of of the Montgomery County Department of Social Services is under quarantine because a member of the department tested positive for the virus.

All 68 staff members are self-quarantining until April 10.

According to the county, they will work remotely to continue to provide child and adult protective services and foster care services.

