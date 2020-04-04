Lynchburg City Schools to launch new learning curriculum Monday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city schools is launching a new learning curriculum Monday.

School leaders don’t want any children left behind.

The division held a virtual press conference Friday to update families about what’s next.

The superintendent says a new program called ‘Family Connect’ will soon help school officials learn more about families’ current household situations in light of the pandemic.

For example, they want to know which students no longer have access to the internet because parents have lost their jobs.

“Our Family Connect team, we’re three weeks into this, and are now at the point where we can start looking at those individuals with specific conditions, which families need a little more help,” said superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards.

School leaders are also looking into whether or not students can take home school-issued laptops.