‘People are still patronizing us’: Beer, wine sales hold strong through coronavirus outbreak

BLACKSBURG, Va. – As many people stay at home and practice social distancing, many are also reaching for a drink or two.

According to Nielsen, alcohol sales across the country are up 55% from where they were at this point last year. That includes a 66% increase in wine sales and a 42% increase in beer sales.

Keith Roberts, who owns Blacksburg bottle shop Vintage Cellar, says his sales numbers have not been heavily affected by the coronavirus. Roberts says the store is focusing more than ever on delivery and curbside pickup, while in-store wine tastings are indefinitely on hold.

Roberts believe beer and wine shops in the area may provide an essential service in a time of crisis.

“We have a lot of customers that will very often drive 30 or 60 minutes to get here," Roberts said. "Those people are still patronizing us, for sure.”