Roanoke father, daughter walk dog in costumes to spread joy in neighborhood

Roanoke, Va. – These days we’re all looking for things to make us smile and laugh and a Roanoke father and daughter are taking joy to the streets in this #FeelGoodVA story.

Kevin and Caitlin Schulz have started dressing up to walk the dog through their neighborhood.

Full Screen 1 / 7 Family dresses in costume while walking dog during stay-at-home order

Kevin’s favorite holiday is Halloween, so the two have enjoyed picking out costumes to throw on.

Neighbors tell them they enjoy the afternoon entertainment.

“There's been a lot of pictures being taken and a lot of happy faces and it's been a great response,” Caitlin said.

“It’s kind of their time together, their time to have fun, father-daughter time, so I take pictures before they go and send them off and say ‘Have fun’ and then they come back and tell me all the things that have happened on their walk,” said Fiona Schulz, Caitlin’s mom.

Fiona started posting the photos on Facebook and now friends around the world look forward to seeing what they wear each afternoon for the dog walk.