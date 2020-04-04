Lynchburg pastor tests positive for COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Charles Billingsley, a teaching pastor at Lynchburg’s Thomas Road Baptist Church, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pastor Jonathan Falwell made the announcement on Facebook Saturday.

According to Falwell’s post, Billingsley has mild symptoms and he’s getting better daily.

“Pray for Charles, his wife Shae and their boys, Caleb and Cooper during this time. Charles, and all of us, will be back on stage really soon at Thomas Road Baptist Church!” Falwell wrote.