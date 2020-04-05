Man arrested in Lynchburg after standoff, assaulting woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has a man in custody after a standoff lasting more than two hours.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Church Street for a trouble unknown call. They determined Eric Weber, 46, of Lynchburg, had held a female against her will and assaulted her.

Weber barricaded himself on top of a hill at 13th and Main streets. Members of the LPD Crisis Negotiation Team spoke with him for more than two hours before Weber came down and officers took him into custody.

Weber is charged with assault and battery, abduction, and preventing someone from calling law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.