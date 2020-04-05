Roanoke City school leaders announce details for food delivery, pickup

ROANOKE, Va. – Leaders with Roanoke City Public Schools announced details regarding food delivery and pickup on Sunday.

School staff will deliver food by bus this Wednesday and Friday. Each student will receive two days worth of meals. Click here for a list of bus routes. School officials ask families to use the route closest to their homes.

The school system will also offer grab-and-go service this Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry and William Fleming High Schools.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the school’s hotline Wednesday and Friday at 540-853-1000 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.