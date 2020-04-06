6 months after deadly Roanoke shooting, man turns himself in, charged with murder

ROANOKE, Va. – The man believed to have killed a 30-year-old Roanoke man last October turned himself in on Monday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

John “J.C.” Wilson, 34, of Roanoke, faces multiple charges in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Chad Erndt.

Wilson is charged with first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

[New warrants shed more light on Williamson Road murder case]

Erndt was the victim of the Oct. 5 shooting near the W.R. Brews restaurant.

Police were called to the scene for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Erndt dead from gunshot wounds outside the restaurant.