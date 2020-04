ROANOKE CO., Va – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue put out a house fire Sunday near the 4500 block Brookridge Road.

Crews say after they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

A man was in the home at the time of the fire but was able to escape unharmed.

The fire was put under control in about 20 minutes.

Damages are estimated at $5,000.