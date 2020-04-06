Kroger adding customer restrictions, you may not even notice
Hundreds of people will still be allowed in the stores at a time
ROANOKE, Va. – Following other stores, Kroger announced that beginning Tuesday, it will enact restrictions on how many people can be in one of its stores at a time.
However, this doesn’t mean you’ll need to go first thing in the morning or you’ll be waiting in line all day.
Under Kroger’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet. This is half the standard building capacity for a grocery store.
Here’s a list of five Kroger stories, their square footage, and what the limit will be:
- Kroger @ Brambleton Ave and Electric Road - 55,469 square feet - 462 people
- Kroger at 4404 Brambleton Avenue - 60,228 square feet - 502 people
- Bonsack Kroger - 83,159 square feet - 693 people
- Blacksburg Kroger (University City Blvd) - 54,635 square feet - 455 people
- Christiansburg Kroger - 85,239 square feet - 710 people
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.