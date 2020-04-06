Kroger adding customer restrictions, you may not even notice

ROANOKE, Va. – Following other stores, Kroger announced that beginning Tuesday, it will enact restrictions on how many people can be in one of its stores at a time.

However, this doesn’t mean you’ll need to go first thing in the morning or you’ll be waiting in line all day.

Under Kroger’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet. This is half the standard building capacity for a grocery store.

Here’s a list of five Kroger stories, their square footage, and what the limit will be: