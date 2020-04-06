Local realtor says it’s still a seller’s market

ROANOKE, Va. – The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t seem to be making the local housing market sick.

The market is seeing a surge in listings and buyers continue making offers, according to local realtor Amanda Ostrander.

At the same time, she added that it’s still a sellers’ market, because the Roanoke Valley is short on inventory.

The region has never seen so few listings before.

“We've been lingering in that sellers’ market for sure, because inventory has been low, but it's really low right now and that's why sellers are throwing their name in the hat right now,” said Amanda Ostrander, MKB Realtors.

Onstrander added that unlike in 2008 when the housing market tanked for three years, once bans are lifted national sales will surge again because the quarantine is exposing family’s housing needs.