Man dead after fatal Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a fatal Giles County crash over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened on Sunday around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 650 and Route 697.

According to police, a 2002 Ford Taurus was going north on Route 697 when the driver didn’t yield to the right of way at the intersection and was hit by a 2020 GMC Terrain.

The driver of the Ford, 63-year-old John Scott of Axton, was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.