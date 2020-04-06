Second person in Alleghany Health District dies after contracting the coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News has just confirmed a second person living in Virginia’s Alleghany Health District has died from the coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Health would not provide any more specifics than simply telling us, “there is a confirmed death of a COVID confirmed resident of the Alleghany Health District," according to Dr. Molly O’Dell.

The Alleghany Health District is comprised of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties, as well as the cities of Salem and Covington.

This would be the district’s second death after Helen Ronk, a Botetourt County woman, died on March 28.