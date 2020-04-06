Sixteen Lynchburg firefighters cleared for duty after self-quarantine

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More than half of Lynchburg’s quarantined firefighters are returning to duty Monday, according to the city’s fire chief.

According to a statement from fire chief Greg Wormser, the 16 firefighters out of Station 3 in Fort Hill have been cleared to return to work after two firefighters at the station were tested for coronavirus.

This comes after a Lynchburg firefighter in his 30s from Station 1 tested positive for COVID-19

“I am thankful for the outpouring of support from the community and the support from the families of our firefighters while they are away from home for extended periods of time," said Wormser.

There are still 10 firefighters who are being quarantined from Station 1, according to the announcement. They are expected to be cleared later this week.

“I am very proud of our firefighters for working additional shifts and filling in for their colleagues to ensure the health and safety of our community,” said Wormser.

According to Wormser, Station 3 has been cleaned and will reopen Monday. Fire Station 1 reopened Friday after being cleaned.