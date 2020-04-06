Two children hurt, man in custody after Bedford County shooting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One man is in custody after two children were hurt in a shooting Sunday night, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, 911 received a call reporting two people shot on Old Country Road.

Multiple police and emergency crews responded.

A 12-year-old and 5-year-old were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to authorities. The sheriff’s office says it appears they were hurt by broken window glass of the vehicle they were sitting in at the time of the shooting.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ricky Blake, 45. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of felonious malicious wounding. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond.

At this time, the condition of the victims is not known.