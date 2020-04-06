WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam to give April 6 coronavirus update
Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. A livestream player will be added to this page before the governor begins
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is set to give his first coronavirus update of the week on Monday afternoon.
Last Monday, the governor issued a stay-at-home order during his news conference.
There are currently 2,878 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 54 people have died.
