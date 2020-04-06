73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

73ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam to give April 6 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. A livestream player will be added to this page before the governor begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Ralph Northam
Gov. Ralph Northam April 3 Coronavirus update
Gov. Ralph Northam April 3 Coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is set to give his first coronavirus update of the week on Monday afternoon.

Last Monday, the governor issued a stay-at-home order during his news conference.

There are currently 2,878 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 54 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: