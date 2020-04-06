What’s News Today: budgets, road work

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council will meet virtually today. It will discuss the budget for the next fiscal year, and set the rate for personal property tax relief. The meeting will be held online. If you would like to provide a public comment, you need to contact the city clerk's office by noon today to sign up.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors meets tonight. It will consider an emergency ordinance. That will allow for the continuation of government, restricts the use of public buildings and allows for virtual public meetings.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Crews with CSX will be working on the rail road crossing on Gilmers Mill Road. Work will begin today and be complete by midday Friday.