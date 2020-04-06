What’s News Today: Gish Mill sell, pandemic plans

ROANOKE, Va. – Vinton Town Council will meet tonight. It will hold a public hearing on the sale of the Gish Mill property. The town bought the historic property in 2015, wanting to preserve and rehabilitate the property. The proposed buyer wants to turn it into a restaurant, hospitality space and retail location. Council will also consider setting tax rates for the next year.

Danville City Council will discuss the operational continuity plans in light of the coronavirus pandemic. It would allow council to hold meetings electronically, change deadlines and allow the city manager to waive late payment fees and interest.