Bedford drive-in thriving despite coronavirus restrictions

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Phones were ringing nonstop and there were cars in lines around the Rainbow Drive-In in Bedford on Tuesday.

It’s been a celebratory two weeks for the business since it reopened.

Amid health concerns and restrictions that have caused countless local restaurants to struggle, the longtime favorite has thrived with its takeout orders.

Demand for carryout has surged since Gov. Northam announced Virginia restaurants had to close their dining areas, making it the perfect time for Rainbow to jump back in the game.

The location was closed for more than two years to update parts of the building. The same family is running it, but it’s the grandkids’ turn now with Carlee and Jonathan McKinney at the reins.

“It’s been amazing. It's definitely been a roller coaster ride but it's been very exciting,” Jonathan McKinney said.

Loyal customers proved eager to return to the classic burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches, which haven’t changed much in 50 years.

“It's like having home back again. You can't beat the food or the friends,” Bedford County resident Sherran Smiley said.

“It's definitely deep-seated in the community. I think that's been pretty evident by the turnout since they've reopened,” Bedford County resident Tracey Goodman said.

More than 100 people a day are coming by on average, according to McKinney, and the location is only open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s been great. The business goes not stop,” he said. “We’ve had people from Evington, Rustburg, Madison Heights, Roanoke, that are coming down, calling on their way, hoping to get through.”

To order, customers have to call, and that can take a while with how busy the phones are. One customer said they called 150 times to get through. The drive-in does take credit cards now, which is helpful to many customers.

“The support from the community has been amazing. I just can’t complain at all,” Jonathan McKinney said.

As soon as the restrictions are lifted, they’ll reopen the dining area, which features the same tables from the 1970s.

It adds to the nostalgia for a business that’s keeping up with the times to be a bright spot in an otherwise down economy.