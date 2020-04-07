‘I don’t feel safe’: New River Valley grocery store worker asks governor to classify them as essential

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A New River Valley grocery store worker on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic is sounding the alarm about safety.

“I don't feel safe,” said Kristy Vance, who works in a grocery store in the New River Valley.

Many grocery store chains have implemented new guidelines to protect customers and workers, but Vance said at her store, the policies aren't the problem.

“Customers are not adhering to the social distancing guidelines. People are shopping as though nothing is going on. Some customers are standing behind us, breathing over top of us. A lot of us are just scared,” Vance said.

Days ago, the White House, warned Americans to change the way they’re going to stores.

"This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe," said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

Vance is echoing a similar sentiment.

“You want to stay healthy. I want to stay healthy too. Not only to be able to serve you, but to be able to keep my family safe as well,” Vance said.

Vance’s call to action stretches beyond our communities, all the way to the governor, asking him to designate grocery store workers as first responders. The stores have been deemed essential, but the workers have not, meaning they're not eligible for certain benefits and access to protective gear, like gloves.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office provided this statement to 10 News:

Governor Northam, like all Virginians, is so grateful for grocery store workers during this critical time. He appreciates this input and will continue to explore a variety of options to keep Virginians safe. Gov. Ralph Northam's Office

The main concern for Vance is testing. With limited capabilities in Virginia, first responders get priority.

“What if one of us gets sick? We don't know if we've got the virus and we're bringing it home to one of our families,” Vance said.

A call for more protection from the top and a reminder for everyone hitting the stores.

“Be respectful of us being out here and putting our health at risk in order to serve you,” Vance said.

Vance is also one of many advocates calling on the governor to raise the minimum wage.

Del. Sam Rasoul gave 10 News the following statement in reaction to Vance’s plea to the governor.